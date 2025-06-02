People are cooking at home at the highest levels since the start of the pandemic, according to Campbell's

Campell's reported the highest rate of consumers cooking at home since early 2020, when the pandemic was first taking hold.

This comes as President Donald Trump's tariffs raise fears of a recession and weigh on consumer sentiment.

Campbell's has seen customers prepare their own meals at the highest rate in about half a decade, offering the latest sign of everyday people tightening their wallets amid economic concerns.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Consumers are cooking at home at the highest levels since early 2020," Campbell's CEO Mick Beekhuizen said Monday, adding that consumption has increased among all income brackets in the meals and beverages category.

Beekhuizen drew parallels between today and the time when Americans were facing the early stages of what would become a global pandemic. It was a period of broad economic uncertainty as the Covid virus affected every aspect of everyday life and caused massive shakeups in spending and employments trends.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The trends seen by the Pepperidge Farm and V-8 maker comes as Wall Street and economists wonder what's next for the U.S. economy after President Donald Trump's tariff policy raised recession fears and battered consumer sentiment.

More meals at home could mean people are eating out less, showing Americans tightening their belts. That can spell bad news for gross domestic product, two thirds of which relies on consumer spending. A recession is commonly defined as two straight quarters of the GDP shrinking.

It can also underscore the souring outlook of everyday Americans on the national economy. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index last month fell to one of its lowest levels on record.

Campbell's remarks came after the soup maker beat Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third quarter. The Goldfish and Rao's parent earned 73 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on $2.48 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by FactSet anticipated 65 cents and $2.43 billion, respectively.

Shares added 0.8% before the bell on Monday. The stock has tumbled more than 18% in 2025.