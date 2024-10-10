Pfizer threatened to sue renegade executives prior to activist schism, Starboard's Smith says

Activist Starboard Value accused Pfizer of threatening litigation against two renegade former executives that initially were supportive of the investor's turnaround campaign at the pharmaceutical giant.

Starboard's Jeff Smith called on the company to assemble a special committee to investigate the matter, describing it as "flagrantly unethical."

Former CEO Ian Read and ex-CFO Frank D'Amelio broke away from the activist's campaign late Wednesday night and publicly backed Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Activist Starboard Value accused Pfizer of threatening litigation against the company's former CEO and CFO in order to get them to break ranks with the investor's nascent turnaround campaign at the pharmaceutical giant.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Starboard managing member Jeff Smith said in a Thursday letter to Pfizer's board that the company or its advisors also "threatened" to claw back former chief executive Ian Read and ex-CFO Frank D'Amelio's past compensation and cancel their unvested shares.

Smith asked that the board assemble a special committee to investigate the matter, describing it as "highly inappropriate, flagrantly unethical, and a significant breach of fiduciary obligations."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The risk of legal liability was a driving factor in Read and D'Amelio's public backing of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla late Wednesday night, said a person familiar with the interactions between the company and the two former executives.

Starboard's Smith said that when the activist approached the two executives, both expressed "concerns" about Pfizer's direction under Bourla and offered to help Starboard in its turnaround campaign.

Starboard did not return requests for comment. A Pfizer spokesperson declined to comment.

Starboard's Smith and Bourla are slated to meet in person next week, Smith said, confirming earlier reports. The agenda of the discussion could not be learned, but people familiar with Starboard's thinking previously said that Pfizer's focus on disciplined cost structure and M&A had suffered under Bourla's leadership.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.