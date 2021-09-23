Photos Document the Fight to Save the World's Largest Trees

Last week, fires began burning out of control in steep canyons near Sequoia National Park, which contains some of the world's largest trees.

Last week, fires began burning out of control in steep canyons near Sequoia National Park, which contains some of the world's largest trees as measured by volume. As the flames approached, park officials wrapped the bases of some trees in fireproof aluminum blankets to protect the giants. As of Monday, the flames had mostly passed by the biggest trees, although the blankets were probably less important to their salvation than the controlled burns the park has done in recent years, a park official told SFGate.

Here's a look back at the fight to protect the trees in Sequoia:

Firefighters cover the iconic entrance sign at Sequoia National Park, California.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National | via Reuters

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest.

Noah Berger | AP

A photographer takes pictures at the base of giant sequoia trees in the "Lost Grove" along Generals Highway north of Red Fir.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Firefighters from Orange County take photos as the Windy Fire burns amid sequoias in Sequoia National Forest near California Hot Springs.

David Swanon | Reuters

Firefighters spray water as flames push towards a road during the Windy Fire in the Sequoia National Forest.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Ed Christopher, deputy fire director at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, looks over the Four Guardsmen, four gigantic trees at the entrance to General Sherman at Sequoia National Park.

Gary Kazanjian | AFP | Getty Images

A Firefighter with Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew carries a chain saw as the Windy Fire burns.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks over General Sherman, the world's largest tree by volume, which was protected by structure wrap from fires.

Gary Kazanjian | AFP | Getty Images

Firefighters work to control the Windy Fire as trees burn.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Deputy Fire Director at US Fish and Wildlife Service, Ed Christopher checks the residual heat at the Four Guardsmen.

Gary Kazanjian | AFP | Getty Images

The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoia trees near The Trail of 100 Giants.

David McNew | Getty Images

A huge tree is marked unsafe by firefighters as the Windy Fire burns.

David Swanson | Reuters

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove.

Noah Berger | AP

A firefighter watches flame and smoke rise into the air as trees burn.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

General Sherman survived the fires.