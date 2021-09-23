Money Report

Photos Document the Fight to Save the World's Largest Trees

  • Last week, fires began burning out of control in steep canyons near Sequoia National Park, which contains some of the world's largest trees.
  • These photos show the efforts to save the trees by wrapping them in fireproof blankets as firefighters fought the blazes.

Last week, fires began burning out of control in steep canyons near Sequoia National Park, which contains some of the world's largest trees as measured by volume. As the flames approached, park officials wrapped the bases of some trees in fireproof aluminum blankets to protect the giants. As of Monday, the flames had mostly passed by the biggest trees, although the blankets were probably less important to their salvation than the controlled burns the park has done in recent years, a park official told SFGate.

Here's a look back at the fight to protect the trees in Sequoia:

Firefighters cover the iconic entrance sign at Sequoia National Park, California.

Firefighters cover a sign at Sequoia National Park, California, U.S., in this picture obtained by Reuters on September 17, 2021.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National | via Reuters
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest.

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Noah Berger | AP
A photographer takes pictures at the base of giant sequoia trees in the "Lost Grove" along Generals Highway north of Red Fir.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Firefighters from Orange County take photos as the Windy Fire burns amid sequoias in Sequoia National Forest near California Hot Springs.

Firefighters from Orange County takes photos as the Windy Fire burns amid Sequoias in Sequoia National Forest near California Hot Springs, California, U.S., September 21, 2021.
David Swanon | Reuters
Firefighters spray water as flames push towards a road during the Windy Fire in the Sequoia National Forest.

Firefighters spray water as flames push towards a road during the Windy Fire in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California on September 22, 2021.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Ed Christopher, deputy fire director at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, looks over the Four Guardsmen, four gigantic trees at the entrance to General Sherman at Sequoia National Park.

Deputy Fire Director at US Fish and Wildlife Service, Ed Christopher looks over the Four Guardsmen at the entrance to General Sherman at Sequoia National Park, California, September 22, 2021.
Gary Kazanjian | AFP | Getty Images
A Firefighter with Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew carries a chain saw as the Windy Fire burns.

A Firefighter with Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew carries a chain saw as the Windy Fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California on September 22, 2021.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks over General Sherman, the world's largest tree by volume, which was protected by structure wrap from fires.

Operations Section Chief, Jon Wallace looks over General Sherman where the historic tree was protected by structure wrap from fires along with the Four Guardsmen at Sequoia National Park, California, September 22, 2021.
Gary Kazanjian | AFP | Getty Images
Firefighters work to control the Windy Fire as trees burn.

Firefighters work to control the Windy Fire as trees burn in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California on September 22, 2021.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
Deputy Fire Director at US Fish and Wildlife Service, Ed Christopher checks the residual heat at the Four Guardsmen.

Deputy Fire Director at US Fish and Wildlife Service, Ed Christopher checks the residuel heat at the Four Guardsmen at the entrance to General Sherman at Sequoia National Park, California, September 22, 2021.
Gary Kazanjian | AFP | Getty Images
The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoia trees near The Trail of 100 Giants.

The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoia trees near The Trail of 100 Giants overnight in Sequoia National Park on September 21, 2021 near California Hot Springs, California.
David McNew | Getty Images
A huge tree is marked unsafe by firefighters as the Windy Fire burns.

A huge tree is marked unsafe by firefighters as the Windy Fire burns amid Sequoias in Sequoia National Forest near California Hot Springs, California, U.S., September 21, 2021 .
David Swanson | Reuters
Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove.

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Noah Berger | AP
A firefighter watches flame and smoke rise into the air as trees burn.

A firefighter watches flame and smoke rise into the air as trees burn during the Windy Fire in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California on September 22, 2021.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images
General Sherman survived the fires.

The historic General Sherman tree which was saved from fires by structure wrap is seen at Sequoia National Park, California, September 22, 2021.
Gary Kazanjian | AFP | Getty Images
