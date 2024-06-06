Photos show world leaders, veterans commemorating D-Day's 80th anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's King Charles III and other world leaders traveled to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

About 150 American veterans who took part in the invasion were also expected to attend.

Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images

Eighty years ago, the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II on what would be known as D-Day. The surprise invasion ultimately led to the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe and the end of the war itself just over a year later.

Heads of state from around the world have traveled to France over the past few days to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the landing.

U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's King Charles III and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a U.S. ceremony at the American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on Thursday, along with other notable figures such as "Saving Private Ryan" star Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg. The ceremony featured speeches, a 21-gun salute, flyovers and the playing of military bugle call taps.

Around 150 American veterans who took part in the landings were also expected to attend the ceremony. One American veteran, Robert "Al" Persichitti from New York, died while on his way to the memorial service. He was 102.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince William also attended a separate Canadian commemorative ceremony near the village of Courseulles-sur-Mer, in northwestern France.

Here are some scenes from the commemorations.

Normandy, France

Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

Utah Beach, France

Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images

Arromanches-les-Bains, France

Miguel Medina | Afp | Getty Images

Portsmouth, England

Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Portland, England

Finnbarr Webster | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Colleville-sur-Mer, France

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Courseulles-sur-Mer, France

Bayeux, France

Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images

Southsea Common, England

Leon Neal | Afp | Getty Images

Portsmouth, England

Andrew Matthews | Afp | Getty Images

Ver-sur-Mer, France

Chris Jackson | Chris Jackson Collection | Getty Images

Utah Beach, France

Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images

Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France

Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images

Courseulles-sur-Mer, France

Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Normandy, France

Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

Ver-sur-Mer, France

Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images

Cricqueville-en-Bessin, France

Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images

Arromanches-les-Bains France

Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images

Colleville-sur-Mer, France

Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

Colleville-sur-Mer, France

Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

Colleville-sur-Mer, France

Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

Utah Beach, France