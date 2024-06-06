Photos show world leaders, veterans commemorating D-Day's 80th anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's King Charles III and other world leaders traveled to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. About 150 American veterans who took part in the invasion were also expected to attend.
Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images French troops disembark from a US landing craft during a joint US and French amphibious landing operation showcase, on June 4, 2024, at Omaha beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, northwestern France, ahead of the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.
Eighty years ago, the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II on what would be known as D-Day. The surprise invasion ultimately led to the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe and the end of the war itself just over a year later.
Heads of state from around the world have traveled to France over the past few days to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the landing.
U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's King Charles III and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a U.S. ceremony at the American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on Thursday, along with other notable figures such as "Saving Private Ryan" star Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg. The ceremony featured speeches, a 21-gun salute, flyovers and the
playing of military bugle call taps.
Around 150 American veterans who took part in the landings were also expected to attend the ceremony. One American veteran, Robert "Al" Persichitti from New York, died while on his way to the memorial service. He was 102.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince William also attended a separate Canadian commemorative ceremony near the village of Courseulles-sur-Mer, in northwestern France.
Here are some scenes from the commemorations.
Normandy, France
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images Douglas C-47 aircraft fly over as US President Joe Biden (2nd R), U.S. First Lady Jill Biden (R), France's President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and his wife, Brigitte Macron (L), walk past flag-bearers during the U.S. ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6. Utah Beach, France
Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images Enthusiasts dressed in replica U.S. Army WWII-era military attire parade along Utah Beach on June 6 as part of the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. Arromanches-les-Bains, France
Miguel Medina | Afp | Getty Images A dog wearing a small replica military helmet stands atop a Willys Jeep on the beach at Arromanches-les-Bains in northwestern France on June 5 as part of the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. Portsmouth, England
Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images A D-Day veteran stands to watch a fly-past by the Royal Air Force aerobatics team "The Red Arrows" as they pass over a D-Day 80th anniversary concert on June 5 in Portsmouth, England. Portland, England
Finnbarr Webster | Getty Images News | Getty Images A man in American World War Two uniform stands in front of a board at the D-Day Centre & WW2 Museum, which displays names of the soldiers that left in the first wave from Portland, on June 6 in Portland, England. Colleville-sur-Mer, France
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet American World War II veterans before a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6 in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Courseulles-sur-Mer, France
Bayeux, France
Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images A British officer looks at illuminated graves at the Bayeux War Cemetery, in Bayeux, Northwestern France on June 5, 2024, as part of the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. Southsea Common, England
Leon Neal | Afp | Getty Images Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) talks with D-Day and WWII Normandy veterans following the UK's national commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary commemorations of Allied amphibious landing (D-Day Landings) in France in 1944, in Southsea Common, southern England, on June 5. Portsmouth, England
Andrew Matthews | Afp | Getty Images Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a UK national commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary commemorations of Allied amphibious landing (D-Day Landings) in France in 1944, in Southsea Common, in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5. Ver-sur-Mer, France
Chris Jackson | Chris Jackson Collection | Getty Images King Charles III lays a wreath during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France. Utah Beach, France
Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images Enthusiasts dressed in replica U.S. Army WWII-era military attire parade along Utah Beach on June 6, 2024 as part of the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France
Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife, Brigitte Macron (L), greet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2ndR) and his wife, Olena Zelenska, upon their arrival to attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, in northwestern France, on June 6. Courseulles-sur-Mer, France
Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales, greets the veterans at the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach on June 6, 2024 in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France. Normandy, France
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden (C), U.S. First Lady Jill Biden (R), France's President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron (L), attend the U.S. ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6. Ver-sur-Mer, France
Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) meets with a British D-Day veteran during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy Memorial near the village of Ver-sur-Mer, which overlooks Gold Beach and Juno Beach in northwestern France, on June 6, 2024. Cricqueville-en-Bessin, France
Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft fly over flags during a ceremony on "Pointe du Hoc" clifftop in Cricqueville-en-Bessin, northwestern France, on June 5, as part of the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. Arromanches-les-Bains France
Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images Onlookers gather by DUKW amphibious trucks on the beach in Arromanches-les-Bains, northwestern France, on June 5, 2024, as part of the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. Colleville-sur-Mer, France
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden walk amid the graves at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial after the U.S. ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6. Colleville-sur-Mer, France
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images An 80th D-Day anniversary presidential challenge coin, which the U.S. issued to U.S. WWII veterans, is displayed during the US ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6. Colleville-sur-Mer, France
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images Actor Tom Hanks (L) and director Steven Spielberg (R) attend the U.S. ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach in northwestern France, on June 6. Utah Beach, France
Loic Venance | Afp | Getty Images Enthusiasts dressed in replica U.S. Army WWII-era military attire gather in Utah Beach on June 6, 2024, during the "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.