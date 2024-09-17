Pizza Hut will print job seekers' resumes on pizza boxes and deliver to employers in ‘the toughest job market'

Your next Pizza Hut delivery may come with a side order of employment.

The pizza chain on Tuesday launched its new "ResZAmes" campaign, which will see it print customer resumes onto pizza boxes and deliver them to employers "in the toughest job market, New York City "

In a press release citing data from CareerMinds saying that 75% of job applicant resumes are never looked at by a human, Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer Melissa Friebe said the stunt is designed to help job seekers "make a lasting impression."

"We know finding a job can be daunting especially during this key hiring season, so we wanted to lend a hand to our job seeking customers and help them break through the clutter," Friebe said. "Who could possibly ignore a resume when it is delivered as a delicious pizza?"

To participate, applicants will need to visit the ResZAmes website and enter the zip code of the offices of their dream employer to determine if they fall into the eligible delivery zones in New York City.

Pizza Hut will then review the submissions and select 25 winners whose resumes will "be hand delivered via custom Pizza Hut ResZAme pizza box to their desired employers." If selected, applicants will be responsible for getting permission from their chosen company to deliver the pizza box resume. The sweepstakes will be open through Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

While Pizza Hut can't guarantee that the hot and cheesy resume will work, pizza has in the past been shown to be an attention grabber.

Matthew Parkhurst, co-founder and CEO of New York-based tech startup Antimetal, earlier this year told CNBC Make It how a $15,000 investment in pizza helped him create more than $1 million in sales for his company.

Parkhurst had more than 1,000 pies delivered to startups and venture capital firms in San Francisco and New York, targeting potential clients and tech influencers with large followings on social media.

The stunt scored Antimetal 75 new clients, he told Make It.

"There's literally no bad press out of this [to my knowledge], which is extremely rare," he said. "I think whenever you do anything on that scale, someone finds something to be pissed off about ... Nobody was mad they got the pizza."

