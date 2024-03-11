Pope Francis' ‘white flag' call for Ukraine faces backlash; India wants its ‘duped' citizens back from Russian army

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russian Defense Ministry | Anadolu | Getty Images

Pope Francis is facing backlash from Ukrainian and other European leaders over comments he made in an interview advocating for putting up a "white flag" and negotiating with Russia, saying that the "strongest" party in the war is "the one who has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates."

Shelling continues in eastern Ukraine, where local authorities say three people were killed and a dozen injured by Russian fire. Kyiv on Sunday said that Moscow launched missiles at the northeastern region of Kharkiv and drone attacks on Ukraine's center and south, while Russian authorities said that a Russian woman in the border region of Kursk was killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Elsewhere, India is seeking the release of its citizens who have been "duped" into serving in the Russian army, Indian government officials have said, demonstrating a rare critique of Moscow.

'Our flag is a yellow and blue one': Ukraine's foreign minister hits back at Pope Francis comments

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba directly criticized the Vatican and Pope Francis' "white flag" comments via X on Sunday, saying that his country will never surrender to Russia.

"Our flag is a yellow and blue one. This is the flag by which we live, die, and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags," Kuleba wrote. His post was in response to remarks made by the Pope in an interview during which he said "the strongest" party in the Ukraine-Russia war is the one with "the courage of the white flag."

"When it comes to the white flag, we know this Vatican's strategy from the first half of the twentieth century," Kuleba wrote. "I urge to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives."

The strongest is the one who, in the battle between good and evil, stands on the side of good rather than attempting to put them on the same footing and call it “negotiations”.



At the same time, when it comes to the white flag, we know this Vatican's strategy from the first half… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 10, 2024

— Natasha Turak

India says its citizens were ‘duped’ to serve in the Russian army

India is seeking the release of its nationals who have been "duped" into serving in the Russian army, a spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Friday, in a rare rift from Moscow.

"Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such internationals," said spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. "A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents."

He appealed to Indian nationals to "not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life," stressing that New Delhi remains "committed to early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and the eventual return home."

Read the full report here.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Three people killed in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine Sunday, Kyiv says

Three people were killed in Russian shelling and several injured in eastern Ukraine, the country's government said Sunday.

A Russian strike on a residential building in the eastern town of Myrnograd injured a dozen people, according to local authorities there.

"Three people died as a result of today's shelling in the Donetsk region," the war-torn region's governor Vadym Filashkin said in a post on Telegram.

In the western Russian front-line region of Kursk, a Russian woman was killed by Ukrainian shelling a few miles from the border, authorities there said.

"As a result of a direct hit from a shell, a residential building caught fire and a local woman died. Her husband had extensive burns and is now receiving qualified medical care," Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt said in a Telegram post.

— Natasha Turak

Zelenskyy appears to criticize Pope Francis' 'white flag' call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a remark that appeared to criticize recent comments by Pope Francis about what Ukraine should do to end the war with Russia.

In his nightly address Sunday posted to Telegram, Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian religious leaders for their "prayer and discussion" supporting Ukraine's military, and added, "This is indeed what 'a church with the people' is, unlike virtual mediation 2,500 km away."

Over the weekend, part of an interview with the Pope recorded in February was released, in which the religious leader advocated for negotiating with Russia. The interview was recorded by Swiss broadcaster RSI.

"I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates," Francis said, when asked about his stance on whether Ukraine should give up as it has been struggling against Russian troops.

"The word negotiate is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate."

— Natasha Turak

Ukrainian documentary wins country's first Oscar

Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

A Ukrainian documentary titled "20 Days in Mariupol" won the country's first-ever Oscar, and its director Mstyslav Chernov accepted the award at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Chernov, a Ukrainian journalist, shot the film inside the besieged port city of Mariupol as it was bombarded by Russian forces shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"I am honored but I will probably be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I had never made this film," Chernov said during his acceptance speech.

"I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never invading our cities. I wish to be able to exchange this for Russian not killing 10,000 of my fellow Ukrainians."

"I cannot change history. I cannot change the past. But we all together, you – some of the most talented people in the world – can make sure the history record is set straight and the truth will prevail and the people of Mariupol and those who have lost their lives will never be forgotten," he said.

"Because cinema forms memories and memories form history."

Nearly half a million people lived in the southeastern Ukrainian city before the invasion. It is now under full Russian occupation, having been illegally annexed by Russia in late 2022. Roughly 120,000 people remained there as of May 2023, according to the Ukrainian government.

— Natasha Turak

Microsoft says attack from Russian intelligence organization is intensifying

Microsoft on Friday said that Russian group Nobelium, which the company refers to as Midnight Blizzard, has been trying to access its internal systems and source code repositories.

"In recent weeks, we have seen evidence that Midnight Blizzard is using information initially exfiltrated from our corporate email systems to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access. This has included access to some of the company's source code repositories and internal systems," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft said Midnight Blizzard was trying to access secrets, including those shared between Microsoft and its customers, but that it was reaching out and helping affected customers.

"Midnight Blizzard has increased the volume of some aspects of the attack, such as password sprays, by as much as 10-fold in February, compared to the already large volume we saw in January 2024," it said.

Microsoft first said in January that it had detected a cyberattack from Nobelium, which saw the Russian group hack emails from top executives.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Biden 'determined' not to deploy U.S. troops to Ukraine; Chinese delegation meets in Kyiv