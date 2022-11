Powerball's $1.9 Billion Jackpot Is the Biggest Ever—Here's How Much You'd Take Home in Every U.S. State

With the Powerball lottery jackpot a record-breaking $1.9 billion, you probably don't have to worry about having enough money if you win.

But the amount winners take home differs by hundreds of millions depending on the payout they choose and whether their state taxes the winnings as income.

There are two payout options to choose between: The full jackpot amount spread out over 30 years as an annual payment, or a lesser amount of $934.8 million as an upfront lump sum payment, according to Powerball.

All winners must pay an automatic 24% federal withholding tax, but they almost certainly would pay a total income tax of 37% when they file, since their winnings would put them in the top income bracket.

Then there's state taxes, which range from 2.9% to 8.82% for states that levy them. Some states don't tax lottery winnings at all.

Assuming a top tax rate of 37%, here's a look at how much you'd take home after taxes in each state and Washington, D.C., if you won the $1.9 billion jackpot, for both the lump sum and annuity option, based on Powerball's projections.

Note that there are five states that do not participate in the Powerball lottery at all: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Arizona

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

Arkansas

Lump sum: $523,530,560

Annuity: $1,064,000,000

California

Lump sum: $588,971,880

Annuity: $1,197,000,000

Colorado

Lump sum: $551,576,840

Annuity: $1,121,000,000

Connecticut

Lump sum: $523,624,048

Annuity: $1,064,190,000

Delaware

Lump sum: $527,270,064

Annuity: $1,071,600,000

Florida

Lump sum: $588,971,880

Annuity: $1,197,000,000

Georgia

Lump sum: $535,216,510

Annuity: $1,087,750,000

Idaho

Lump sum: $524,278,461

Annuity: $1,065,520,000

Illinois

Lump sum: $542,695,518

Annuity: $1,102,950,000

Indiana

Lump sum: $558,775,385

Annuity: $1,135,630,000

Iowa

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

Kansas

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

Kentucky

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

Louisiana

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

Maine

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

Maryland

Lump sum: $507,170,230

Annuity: $1,030,750,000

Massachusetts

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

Michigan

Lump sum: $549,239,650

Annuity: $1,116,250,000

Minnesota

Lump sum: $521,193,370

Annuity: $1,059,250,000

Mississippi

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

Missouri

Lump sum: $551,576,840

Annuity: $1,121,000,000

Montana

Lump sum: $524,465,436

Annuity: $1,065,900,000

North Carolina

Lump sum: $537,553,700

Annuity: $1,092,500,000

North Dakota

Lump sum: $561,860,476

Annuity: $1,141,900,000

Nebraska

Lump sum: $542,228,080

Annuity: $1,102,000,000

New Hampshire

Lump sum: $588,971,880

Annuity: $1,197,000,000

New Jersey

Lump sum: $514,181,800

Annuity: $1,045,000,000

New Mexico

Lump sum: $532,879,320

Annuity: $1,083,000,000

New York

Lump sum: $506,515,817

Annuity: $1,029,420,000

Ohio

Lump sum: $551,576,840

Annuity: $1,121,000,000

Oklahoma

Lump sum: $551,576,840

Annuity: $1,121,000,000

Oregon

Lump sum: $514,181,800

Annuity: $1,045,000,000

Pennsylvania

Lump sum: $560,271,187

Annuity: $1,138,670,000

Rhode Island

Lump sum: $532,972,807

Annuity: $1,083,190,000

South Carolina

Lump sum: $523,530,560

Annuity: $1,064,000,000

Tennessee

Lump sum: $588,971,880

Annuity: $1,197,000,000

Texas

Lump sum: $588,971,880

Annuity: $1,197,000,000

Vermont

Lump sum: $532,879,320

Annuity: $1,083,000,000

Virginia

Lump sum: $551,576,840

Annuity: $1,121,000,000

Washington

Lump sum: $588,971,880

Annuity: $1,197,000,000

Washington, D.C.

Lump sum: $509,507,420

Annuity: $1,035,500,000

West Virginia

Lump sum: $528,204,940

Annuity: $1,073,500,000

Wisconsin

Lump sum: $517,453,866

Annuity: $1,051,650,000

Wyoming

Lump sum: $588,971,880

Annuity: $1,197,000,000

