Powerball's jackpot reaches $1 billion—here's the after-tax payout in every U.S. state

Powerball's jackpot prize is now $1 billion, the third-highest ever.
But the amount that winners take home will vary by hundreds of millions of dollars, based on the payout they choose and whether their state charges taxes on the winnings.
Powerball's next draw is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. ET. There are two payout options: The full jackpot amount spread out over 30 years as an annual payment, or just over half that amount as an upfront lump sum payment.
All winners pay an automatic 24% federal withholding tax on their winnings, which is considered income. However, winners will almost certainly pay another 13% in federal taxes when they file their tax return, as the millions of dollars in winnings will put them in the top tax bracket of 37%.
Then you have state income taxes, which range from 2.9% to 10.9% depending on which state you live in. And eight states don't charge income tax on lottery winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.
It's also worth noting that there are five states that do not participate in the Powerball lottery at all: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.
Assuming a top federal tax rate of 37%, here's the after-tax amount you'd take home in each state and Washington, D.C., if you won the $1 billion jackpot, for both the lump sum and annuity option, according to usamega.com.
Arizona
- Lump sum: $312,701,045
- Annuity: $606,111,360
Arkansas
- Lump sum: $301,331,445
- Annuity: $584,111,340
California
- Lump sum: $325,621,045
- Annuity: $631,111,350
Colorado
- Lump sum: $302,881,845
- Annuity: $587,111,340
Connecticut
- Lump sum: $289,496,725
- Annuity: $561,211,350
Delaware
- Lump sum: $291,512,245
- Annuity: $565,111,350
Florida
- Lump sum: $325,621,045
- Annuity: $631,111,350
Georgia
- Lump sum: $295,905,045
- Annuity: $573,611,340
Idaho
- Lump sum: $295,646,645
- Annuity: $573,111,360
Illinois
- Lump sum: $300,039,445
- Annuity: $581,611,350
Indiana
- Lump sum: $309,341,845
- Annuity: $599,611,350
Iowa
- Lump sum: $294,613,045
- Annuity: $571,111,350
Kansas
- Lump sum: $296,163,445
- Annuity: $574,111,350
Kentucky
- Lump sum: $302,365,045
- Annuity: $586,111,350
Louisiana
- Lump sum: $301,073,045
- Annuity: $583,611,360
Maine
- Lump sum: $288,669,845
- Annuity: $559,611,360
Maryland
- Lump sum: $279,367,445
- Annuity: $541,611,360
Massachusetts
- Lump sum: $279,109,045
- Annuity: $541,111,350
Michigan
- Lump sum: $303,657,045
- Annuity: $588,611,340
Minnesota
- Lump sum: $274,716,245
- Annuity: $532,611,360
Mississippi
- Lump sum: $299,781,045
- Annuity: $581,111,340
Missouri
- Lump sum: $300,039,445
- Annuity: $581,611,350
Montana
- Lump sum: $290,737,045
- Annuity: $563,611,350
Nebraska
- Lump sum: $291,305,525
- Annuity: $564,711,360
New Hampshire
- Lump sum: $325,621,045
- Annuity: $631,111,350
New Jersey
- Lump sum: $270,065,045
- Annuity: $523,611,360
New Mexico
- Lump sum: $295,129,845
- Annuity: $572,111,340
New York
- Lump sum: $269,289,845
- Annuity: $522,111,360
North Carolina
- Lump sum: $301,073,045
- Annuity: $583,611,360
North Dakota
- Lump sum: $310,633,845
- Annuity: $602,111,340
Ohio
- Lump sum: $305,000,725
- Annuity: $591,211,350
Oklahoma
- Lump sum: $301,073,045
- Annuity: $583,611,360
Oregon
- Lump sum: $274,457,845
- Annuity: $532,111,350
Pennsylvania
- Lump sum: $309,755,285
- Annuity: $600,411,360
Rhode Island
- Lump sum: $294,664,725
- Annuity: $571,211,340
South Carolina
- Lump sum: $292,029,045
- Annuity: $566,111,340
South Dakota
- Lump sum: $325,621,045
- Annuity: $631,111,350
Tennessee
- Lump sum: $325,621,045
- Annuity: $631,111,350
Texas
- Lump sum: $325,621,045
- Annuity: $631,111,350
Vermont
- Lump sum: $280,401,045
- Annuity: $543,611,340
Virginia
- Lump sum: $295,905,045
- Annuity: $573,611,340
Washington
- Lump sum: $325,621,045
- Annuity: $631,111,350
Washington, D.C.
- Lump sum: $270,065,045
- Annuity: $523,611,360
West Virginia
- Lump sum: $292,029,045
- Annuity: $566,111,340
Wisconsin
- Lump sum: $286,085,845
- Annuity: $554,611,350
Wyoming
- Lump sum: $325,621,045
- Annuity: $631,111,350
