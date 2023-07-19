Powerball's jackpot reaches $1 billion—here's the after-tax payout in every U.S. state

Powerball's jackpot prize is now $1 billion, the third-highest ever.

But the amount that winners take home will vary by hundreds of millions of dollars, based on the payout they choose and whether their state charges taxes on the winnings.

Powerball's next draw is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. ET. There are two payout options: The full jackpot amount spread out over 30 years as an annual payment, or just over half that amount as an upfront lump sum payment.

All winners pay an automatic 24% federal withholding tax on their winnings, which is considered income. However, winners will almost certainly pay another 13% in federal taxes when they file their tax return, as the millions of dollars in winnings will put them in the top tax bracket of 37%.

Then you have state income taxes, which range from 2.9% to 10.9% depending on which state you live in. And eight states don't charge income tax on lottery winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

It's also worth noting that there are five states that do not participate in the Powerball lottery at all: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Assuming a top federal tax rate of 37%, here's the after-tax amount you'd take home in each state and Washington, D.C., if you won the $1 billion jackpot, for both the lump sum and annuity option, according to usamega.com.

Arizona

Lump sum: $312,701,045

Annuity: $606,111,360

Arkansas

Lump sum: $301,331,445

Annuity: $584,111,340

California

Lump sum: $325,621,045

Annuity: $631,111,350

Colorado

Lump sum: $302,881,845

Annuity: $587,111,340

Connecticut

Lump sum: $289,496,725

Annuity: $561,211,350

Delaware

Lump sum: $291,512,245

Annuity: $565,111,350

Florida

Lump sum: $325,621,045

Annuity: $631,111,350

Georgia

Lump sum: $295,905,045

Annuity: $573,611,340

Idaho

Lump sum: $295,646,645

Annuity: $573,111,360

Illinois

Lump sum: $300,039,445

Annuity: $581,611,350

Indiana

Lump sum: $309,341,845

Annuity: $599,611,350

Iowa

Lump sum: $294,613,045

Annuity: $571,111,350

Kansas

Lump sum: $296,163,445

Annuity: $574,111,350

Kentucky

Lump sum: $302,365,045

Annuity: $586,111,350

Louisiana

Lump sum: $301,073,045

Annuity: $583,611,360

Maine

Lump sum: $288,669,845

Annuity: $559,611,360

Maryland

Lump sum: $279,367,445

Annuity: $541,611,360

Massachusetts

Lump sum: $279,109,045

Annuity: $541,111,350

Michigan

Lump sum: $303,657,045

Annuity: $588,611,340

Minnesota

Lump sum: $274,716,245

Annuity: $532,611,360

Mississippi

Lump sum: $299,781,045

Annuity: $581,111,340

Missouri

Lump sum: $300,039,445

Annuity: $581,611,350

Montana

Lump sum: $290,737,045

Annuity: $563,611,350

Nebraska

Lump sum: $291,305,525

Annuity: $564,711,360

New Hampshire

Lump sum: $325,621,045

Annuity: $631,111,350

New Jersey

Lump sum: $270,065,045

Annuity: $523,611,360

New Mexico

Lump sum: $295,129,845

Annuity: $572,111,340

New York

Lump sum: $269,289,845

Annuity: $522,111,360

North Carolina

Lump sum: $301,073,045

Annuity: $583,611,360

North Dakota

Lump sum: $310,633,845

Annuity: $602,111,340

Ohio

Lump sum: $305,000,725

Annuity: $591,211,350

Oklahoma

Lump sum: $301,073,045

Annuity: $583,611,360

Oregon

Lump sum: $274,457,845

Annuity: $532,111,350

Pennsylvania

Lump sum: $309,755,285

Annuity: $600,411,360

Rhode Island

Lump sum: $294,664,725

Annuity: $571,211,340

South Carolina

Lump sum: $292,029,045

Annuity: $566,111,340

South Dakota

Lump sum: $325,621,045

Annuity: $631,111,350

Tennessee

Lump sum: $325,621,045

Annuity: $631,111,350

Texas

Lump sum: $325,621,045

Annuity: $631,111,350

Vermont

Lump sum: $280,401,045

Annuity: $543,611,340

Virginia

Lump sum: $295,905,045

Annuity: $573,611,340

Washington

Lump sum: $325,621,045

Annuity: $631,111,350

Washington, D.C.

Lump sum: $270,065,045

Annuity: $523,611,360

West Virginia

Lump sum: $292,029,045

Annuity: $566,111,340

Wisconsin

Lump sum: $286,085,845

Annuity: $554,611,350

Wyoming

Lump sum: $325,621,045

Annuity: $631,111,350

