Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Private payrolls grew by 146,000 in November, less than expected, ADP says

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

An attendee holds pamphlets at the Albany Job Fair in Latham, New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. 
Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Private payrolls growth was less than expected in November, reflecting a slowing labor market, according to a report Wednesday from ADP.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Companies added 146,000 jobs on the month, below the downwardly revised 184,000 in October and less than the Dow Jones estimate for 163,000.

Education and health services led job creation, adding 50,000 positions on the month. That was followed by construction with 30,000 new jobs, trade, transportation and utilities with 28,000 additions, and the other services category, which contributed 20,000 jobs.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Manufacturing lost 26,000 positions on the month. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees also reported a drop of 17,000.

Wage growth accelerated, by 4.8%, a faster gain than October, the first time that has happened in 25 months.

"While overall growth for the month was healthy, industry performance was mixed," ADP's chief economist, Nela Richardson, said. "Manufacturing was the weakest we've seen since spring. Financial services and leisure and hospitality were also soft."

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

AI play Pure Storage soars 23% after touting it won a contract with an unnamed big tech company

news 42 mins ago

Amazon sued by DC attorney general for allegedly excluding neighborhoods from Prime delivery

Even with the lower-than-expected total and downward October revision, ADP's count was still well ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics' more closely watched nonfarm payrolls count, which showed an increase of just 12,000 jobs in October.

The BLS report is scheduled to be released Friday and is expected to show growth of 214,000, according to Dow Jones, after the Boeing strike and storms in the Southeast lowered the October total.

Correction: Wage growth accelerated, by 4.8%, a faster gain than October, the first time that has happened in 25 months. An earlier version misstated the number of months. This story was also updated to correct the name of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us