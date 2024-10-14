Pro-Palestine protestors cause disturbance outside the New York Stock Exchange

A pro-Palestinian protest erupted outside of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. There was no disruption to trading and none of the protestors appeared to make it to the historic trading floor.

NYSE security fences off a perimeter area outside of the exterior of the building on Broad street in lower Manhattan. According to video shared on social media, the group broke into that area and protestors were chaining themselves to the security fence and some exterior doors. Some of the protestors were arrested and being carried away in zip ties, the videos showed.

The exchange was limiting entry to the building because of the protests. It was not known at this time if any protestors made it inside anywhere in the building.

Chants such as "we want housing, not genocide" and "let Gaza live" could be heard in a live stream on social media platform X.

NYSE did not yet return a call for comment.

The protest followed the ongoing bloodshed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, triggered by Hamas' attack on southern Israel just over a year ago. Israel has since carried out military assault on Gaza. The exchange has had heavy security in place since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center buildings nearby.

— CNBC's Bob Pisani contributed reporting.