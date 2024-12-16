Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
French broadcaster Canal+ shares fall in London listing after spinoff from Vivendi

By Katrina Bishop,CNBC

Shares in French broadcaster Canal+ fell over 10% following their London stock market debut Monday.

Media holding company Vivendi spun off Canal+, a pay TV and production company known for its live sports broadcasting and Studiocanal, which makes the Paddington franchise.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

