Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Quiet, Deadly and Expensive: The Navy's Costly Plan to Upgrade Aging Submarines

By Brad Howard, CNBC

Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith | U.S. Navy

Submarines are quiet, deadly and expensive. Boats like those in the Virginia class, which is a U.S. attack submarine, can cost $3.4 billion and take seven years to build. The Navy has ambitious goals for the future of the underwater fleet, but some problems could stand in the way.

"The Navy is undergoing a 20-year plan that will cost $21 billion to upgrade its infrastructure," said Aidan Quigley, a reporter at Inside Defense who covers the U.S. Navy and Marines. "Right now, the state of Navy shipyard infrastructure is not great. They've been underfunded for the past couple of decades."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Navy currently has 68 submarines in service. And it wants to start shipbuilding on two to possibly three Virginia-class attack subs per year, and roughly one Columbia-class submarine per year until around 2035. But according to the Congressional Budget Office, a lack of shipyard infrastructure could delay those plans.

Money Report

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Rise in Adolescent Covid Hospitalizations Is Reflection of New Variants, Gottlieb Says

Amazon.com Inc. 2 hours ago

California Will Allow GM-Backed Cruise to Transport Passengers in Driverless Test Vehicles

"The Navy is focusing on improving productive capacity via initiatives to increase on-time delivery and operational availability while reducing maintenance costs," said Navy Lt. Rob Reinheimer, in a statement to CNBC.

And in response to the Government Accountability Office report on Columbia-class procurement released in January, Reinheimer said, "Over the past three years the Navy, with strong Congressional support, has invested over $573 million in shoring up existing sources and development of new suppliers."

The recently released defense budget request for fiscal 2022 could be less than what the Navy needs to keep pace with China and Russia, according to some observers.

Watch the video above to find out how the Navy will upgrade its multibillion-dollar submarine fleet.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessEconomyMarketsdefenseBusiness News
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us