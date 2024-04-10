‘Quiet quitting' can help you get more done, productivity expert and author says—here's how

Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, young workers were embracing "quiet quitting," or the act of doing your work, but not going above and beyond. The move was seen as a rejection of hustle culture and shift in priorities from previous generations. Unlike millennials, Gen Z didn't want to "lean in."

Companies, of course, weren't pleased. An employee clocking in and out without attempting to do more than their job description didn't sit well with seasoned CEOs who expected young workers to be thirsty for opportunities.

The idea of quiet quitting isn't all-together unhelpful, though, Cal Newport, author of "Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout" told Dan Harris on a recent episode of the podcast "Ten Percent Happier." You just have to use it in a "stealth" way.

"Quiet quitting seasonally — that you might get away with," Newport says. "People might not notice in July you weren't really locked in because in August you're back into it again."

'We should not see this as periodic slacking'

Trying to give 110% in all areas of your life simultaneously will lead to burn out.

Instead, Newport suggests curbing how much effort you're putting into your job for a short period of time. If you're typically a productive employee, your boss likely won't notice if you take on less tasks for a bit.

"Let's re-introduce more variation and intensity at different time scales into work," Newport says.

For example, if you know you have a lot of personal obligations for the next two weeks, it's OK and even healthy to do the bare minimum at work during this time.

"We should not see this as periodic slacking," he says.

And, in fact, slowing down at work for some time can lead you to be more productive in the long term as you're less likely to burn out.

"The benefit you get from the recharge helps you more afterward," Newport says. "So, on a larger level people don't really notice."

