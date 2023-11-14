Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Quiz: If you answer yes to all these questions, you're eating more brain foods than most people

By Jim Kwik, Contributor,CNBC and Gabriel Cortés,CNBC

Illustration by Olivia de Recat

A well-nourished brain is a highly efficient brain. It can quickly adapt to new information, make sound decisions and process complex thoughts.

On the other hand, a brain deprived of essential nutrients can suffer from diminished cognitive abilities, reduced memory capacity and increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

By nourishing our brains with the right nutrients and foods, we can enhance memory, focus and overall mental performance. Take this quiz to see how your diet compares to everyone else:

Click here for the quiz

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Don't miss:

Jim Kwik has been a brain researcher and coach for more than 25 years. He has worked closely with CEOs, executives, celebrities, athletes, students and super-achievers in various industries to enhance brain performance through world-class accelerated learning programs and proven methods for brain fitness. He is author of "Limitless Expanded Edition: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life."

Money Report

11 mins ago

As sales cool, Home Depot has good news: ‘The worst of the inflationary environment is behind us'

16 mins ago

As Hollywood reckons with AI, Warner Music will use the tech to make an Edith Piaf biopic

Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter here

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us