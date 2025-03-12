Money Report

Ray Dalio warns that a severe U.S. supply-demand problem could lead to ‘shocking developments'

By Sam Meredith, CNBC and Ernestine Siu, CNBC

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates LP, speaks during the Greenwich Economic Forum in Greenwich, Connecticut, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio on Wednesday warned that a "very severe" U.S. supply-demand problem could lead to "shocking developments."

"The first thing is the debt issue, we have a very severe supply-demand problem," Dalio told CNBC's Sara Eisen at CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore.

"You are going to see shocking developments in terms of how that's going to be dealt with," he added.

