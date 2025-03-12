Ray Dalio warns that a severe U.S. supply-demand problem could lead to ‘shocking developments'

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio on Wednesday warned that a "very severe" U.S. supply-demand problem could lead to "shocking developments."
"The first thing is the debt issue, we have a very severe supply-demand problem," Dalio told CNBC's Sara Eisen at CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore.
"You are going to see shocking developments in terms of how that's going to be dealt with," he added.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
