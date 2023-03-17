Red Lobster Is Hosting a Free ‘Endless Lobster' Event in Times Square—Here's How to Sign Up

There's officially one good reason to visit Times Square.

Red Lobster will be offering select customers an all-you-can-eat lobster experience at its flagship New York City location on Tuesday, March 28.

The first ever "Endless Lobster" event will treat 150 customers to as many 1¼-pound lobsters as they can handle, as well as broccoli and one side of their choice.

But getting the limitless supply of lobster won't be as simple as walking up to the restaurant and asking for a table. Instead, Red Lobster will open reservations a week in advance at 10 a.m. EST on March 21.

The event will be staggered into three windows: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with each window seating 50 guests.

Though the lobster will be free, diners will still be on the hook for drinks, additional sides and tip. By signing up for the event, guests will also "grant Red Lobster the right and license to use their names, images, and/or statements for advertising and publicity purposes," according to fine print of the event.

Guests must eat their lobster on premises and will not be allowed to take home leftovers.

Anyone who manages to get a reservation will be given a table for two. Reservations will be non-transferrable, and diners will be required to bring their Eventbrite confirmation email to get access to the restaurant.

If you land a reservation but can't make your seating window, you'll lose your spot.

You can try to snag a table on March 21 at this link.

