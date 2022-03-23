Rep. Mo Brooks Says Trump Asked Him to ‘Rescind the 2020 Election,' Remove Biden and Call Special Election

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama said ex-President Donald Trump had asked him "to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency."

Brooks said he had drawn Trump's "ire" by telling the former president that his plan was not legal.

Trump earlier said he was withdrawing his endorsement of his fellow Republican Brooks in the GOP primary for one of Alabama's U.S. Senate seats.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama on Wednesday said Donald Trump had asked him to "rescind" the 2020 presidential election, "remove" President Joe Biden from his office, "immediately put" Trump back in the White House and hold a new special presidential election.

Brooks said he had drawn Trump's "ire" by telling the former president that his plan was not legal. The congressperson did not immediately make clear when Trump made the request, though his statement suggests it came after Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

Trump earlier Wednesday said he was withdrawing his endorsement of his fellow Republican Brooks in the GOP primary for one of Alabama's U.S. Senate seats.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Trump cited Brooks' call for Republicans to move on from the 2020 presidential election and to focus on winning races this year and in 2024.

Brooks made that suggestion at a Trump rally seven months ago. Trump since November 2020 has falsely claimed that he actually defeated Biden, but was swindled out of a second term in the White House by widespread ballot fraud in several swing states.

"I repeat what has prompted President Trump's ire," Brooks said in his response later Wednesday to Trump's decision to pull his endorsement.

"The only legal way America can prevent 2020's election debacle is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate elections," Brooks said.

"President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency," said the congressperson, who represents Alabama's 5th District.

"As a lawyer, I've repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period," Brooks said.

"I've told President Trump the truth knowing full well that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement," he continued. "But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man."

Trump's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Brooks' allegation.

Brooks, despite his statement Wednesday, had supported Trump's false claims that he actually won the 2020 election.

Brooks was involved with plans to challenge the certification of Biden's victory by Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, and gave a fiery speech outside the White House that day at a rally for Trump.

A mob of Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol that day, disrupting the certification of the election results for hours.

Brooks also was one of more than 140 members of Congress who voted against accepting the results of Biden's win in several states.

Brooks' allegation that Trump effectively asked a sitting congressperson to help him orchestrate a coup follows the former president's impeachment by the House for incitement of insurrection following the attack on the Capitol.

The Senate acquitted Trump.