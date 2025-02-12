Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Restaurant Brands reports 2.5% same-store sales growth, fueled by Burger King and Popeyes

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

The Burger King logo is displayed at a Burger King fast food restaurant on January 17, 2024 in Burbank, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • Restaurant Brands International reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents and revenue of $2.3 billion.
  • Burger King's and Popeyes' U.S. restaurants outperformed Wall Street's expectations.

Restaurant Brands International on Wednesday reported same-store sales growth of 2.5%, fueled by the better-than-expected performance from Burger King's and Popeyes' restaurants.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Shares of the company rose roughly 3% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
  • Earnings per share: 81 cents adjusted. That may not compare with the 79 cents expected by LSEG.
  • Revenue: $2.3 billion. That may not compare with the $2.27 billion expected by LSEG.

The restaurant company reported fourth-quarter net income of $361 million, or 79 cents per share, down from $726 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding corporate restructuring fees and other items, Restaurant Brands earned 81 cents per share.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

news 27 mins ago

A global corporate tax turf war between Trump, the GOP and U.S. allies is brewing

Net sales climbed 26% to $2.3 billion, fueled largely by its acquisitions of its largest U.S. Burger King franchisee and Popeyes China, both which occurred last year.

Still, the company saw better-than-expected sales across all of its segments during the quarter.

Burger King reported U.S. same-store sales growth of 1.5%, beating StreetAccount estimates of 0.8%. The burger chain has been in turnaround mode for more than a year.

Popeyes' U.S. same-store sales ticked up 0.1%, reversing last quarter's declines.

And Tim Hortons reported domestic same-store sales growth of 2.5%. The Canadian coffee chain accounts for more than 40% of Restaurant Brands' quarterly revenue.

Restaurant Brands' international restaurants saw same-store sales growth of 4.7%, beating StreetAccount estimates of 2.7%. The company credited its Burger King and Popeyes locations for fueling higher sales.

The company also increased its footprint by 3.4%, adding 1,055 new restaurants from the same period a year ago.

Looking to 2025, Restaurant Brands plans to spend between $400 million and $450 million on consolidated capital expenditures, tenant inducements and other incentives.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us