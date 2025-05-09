Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter dies at 85

Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter died Thursday at his home in New Hampshire, the court said. He was 85 years old.

Souter was nominated in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush. He was replaced after his retirement in 2009 by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Souter often vexed Bush and other Republicans by aligning himself with liberal justices in decisions.

Souter "brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

After he retired, Souter for more than a decade regularly sat as a judge on the U.S Circuit Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, which handles cases arising out of federal district courts in New Hampshire, as well as Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico.

"Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement on Friday.

"After retiring to his beloved New Hampshire in 2009, he continued to render significant service to our branch by sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for more than a decade," Roberts said. "He will be greatly missed."

