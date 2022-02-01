Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Retiring With $500,000 May Leave You With Less Than $1,300 Per Month to Spend

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Nora Carol Photography

Saving money is only part of the equation when it comes to planning your retirement.

You also need to figure out how much you plan to spend and how long you'll need your funding to last.

Traditional wisdom says you should plan to live off 4% of your nest egg per year after you retire, which would give your investments enough of a cushion to sustain a lengthy retirement.

But based on recent market trends, the new rule of thumb should be 3.3%, according to researchers at Morningstar.

Check out this video to learn what the new change would mean for people who retire with $500,000.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: 10 popular retirement destinations that are getting pricey fast via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Markets 30 mins ago

Facebook Shares Plummet 22% After Reporting Weak Guidance

Amazon.com Inc. 36 mins ago

What to Watch Today: Nasdaq Futures Sink as Facebook Plunges Over 20% After Weak Earnings

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingInvestment strategypersonal financeSpecial Reportssavings
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us