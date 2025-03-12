Rheinmetall sales surge 36% in 2024, as company forecasts ‘major' military order boom

German arms maker Rheinmetall on Wednesday said it expects 2025 sales to jump by 25-30% this year, amid expectations of "major high-volume orders from military customers" that could gain a further boost from a recent change in tack in European defense policy.

The company reported a 36% jump in consolidates sales in 2024, with sales in the defense business up 50%.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Rheinmetall's Frankfurt-listed shares have risen nearly 89% since the beginning of the year, as broader European defense stocks have soared amid the prospect of a defense splurge by regional governments.

The European leaders push to bolster regional defense capabilities comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is pressuring European NATO allies to funnel more money into security spending, while uncertainty persists over how much support Ukraine can expect from the new White House administration.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Rheinmetall has been singled out by a number of analysts as a stock to watch as the European defense story develops. Earlier this month, JPMorgan raised its target price for the company to 1,200 euros ($1,308) from 800 euros.

This breaking news story is being updated.