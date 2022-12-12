Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Rivian Pauses Plans to Make Electric Vans in Europe With Mercedes-Benz

By Anmar Frangoul,CNBC

Jamie Kelter Davis | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Rivian said Monday it was pausing plans to manufacture electric commercial vans in Europe and would "no longer pursue" the agreement it made with Mercedes-Benz.
  • The U.S.-based electric vehicle manufacturer said it remains open to exploring future work with Mercedes-Benz "at a more appropriate time."
  • Mercedes-Benz said Rivian's decision would not impact the timeline of its electrification strategy or the planned ramp-up of its new electric vehicle manufacturing site in Jawor, Poland.

Rivian said Monday it was pausing plans to manufacture electric commercial vans in Europe and would "no longer pursue" the agreement it made with Mercedes-Benz just three months ago.

"We've decided to pause discussions with Mercedes-Benz Vans regarding the Memorandum of Understanding we signed earlier this year for joint production of electric vans in Europe," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said, noting the company was pursuing "the best risk-adjusted returns" on its capital investments.

"At this point in time, we believe focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing commercial business, represent the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize value for Rivian," he added.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The U.S.-based electric vehicle manufacturer said it remains open to exploring future work with Mercedes-Benz "at a more appropriate time for Rivian." The companies signed their original memorandum of understanding in September.

Mercedes-Benz said Rivian's decision would not impact the timeline of its electrification strategy or the planned ramp-up of its new electric vehicle manufacturing site in Jawor, Poland.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us