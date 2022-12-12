Rivian Pauses Plans to Make Electric Vans in Europe With Mercedes-Benz

Rivian said Monday it was pausing plans to manufacture electric commercial vans in Europe and would "no longer pursue" the agreement it made with Mercedes-Benz.

Rivian said Monday it was pausing plans to manufacture electric commercial vans in Europe and would "no longer pursue" the agreement it made with Mercedes-Benz just three months ago.

"We've decided to pause discussions with Mercedes-Benz Vans regarding the Memorandum of Understanding we signed earlier this year for joint production of electric vans in Europe," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said, noting the company was pursuing "the best risk-adjusted returns" on its capital investments.

"At this point in time, we believe focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing commercial business, represent the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize value for Rivian," he added.

The U.S.-based electric vehicle manufacturer said it remains open to exploring future work with Mercedes-Benz "at a more appropriate time for Rivian." The companies signed their original memorandum of understanding in September.

Mercedes-Benz said Rivian's decision would not impact the timeline of its electrification strategy or the planned ramp-up of its new electric vehicle manufacturing site in Jawor, Poland.

