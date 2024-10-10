Robert Kraft, professional sports leagues join forces with campaign against antisemitism

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his foundation unveiled a star-studded ad titled "Time Out Against Hate" on Thursday.

The campaign is in collaboration with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the National Women's Soccer League and NASCAR.

The ad will premiere as part of Amazon's Thursday Night Football programming featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The biggest names in sports are joining forces in a new campaign to combat antisemitism.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his foundation unveiled a star-studded ad titled "Time Out Against Hate" on Thursday in collaboration with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the National Women's Soccer League and NASCAR.

The campaign follows a new report out Sunday by the Anti-Defamation League that revealed there have been more than 10,000 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in the year since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel. The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, founded by Kraft, says 10% of U.S. adult males are blatantly prejudiced against Jewish people and tend to be outspoken about it.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The ad spot, which includes names like Billie Jean King, Shaquille O'Neal, Jim Harbaugh, Doc Rivers, Joe Torre, Ryan Blaney and Candace Parker will premiere Thursday as part of Amazon's Thursday Night Football programming featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. The campaign will also be seen on digital platforms and on billboards across the country.

"By uniting under a common cause, we amplify our message and demonstrate that the power of sports extends beyond stadiums, arenas and fields, and into our communities," Kraft said in a statement. "This initiative is a call to action for everyone to join us in creating a world where hate is met with a unified stand for empathy, understanding, and respect."

Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 to help address the rising hate against Jews in the United States.

In April, Kraft said he was no longer comfortable financially supporting his alma mater, Columbia University, over the administration's handling of anti-Israel protesters on campus. In June, he announced a $1 million donation to Yeshiva University to cover tuition for Jewish students who wish to transfer.