Russia's 36-Hour Cease-Fire Begins; Zelenskyy Rejects Pause as a ‘Cover' to Advantage Russian Troops

Russia's 36-hour cease-fire began at noon Moscow time, ordered by President Vladimir Putin for Russian Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the cease-fire, calling it a move designed to allow Russian soldiers time to rest and get reinforcements while preventing Ukrainian advances.

Multiple news outlets report that shelling is still continuing from Russian-occupied areas.

The think tank Institute for the Study of War said Putin's move is likely an information operation to make Ukraine look aggressive and unwilling to negotiate.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is receiving more military aid from its U.S. and European allies, including artillery shells, light tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles.

Japan's Kishida vows additional support from G-7 countries in call with Zelenskyy

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited him to visit Kyiv during a phone call on Friday.

Kishida said that no travel to Ukraine has been decided yet.

In his call with Zelenskyy, Kishida reaffirmed Japanese support and vowed to provide further aid to Ukraine as Tokyo takes on this year's G-7 presidency.

U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions over drones used in Russia’s war on Ukraine

The Biden administration announced a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Iran's aviation and defense sector, as Washington ups the ante in its campaign against Tehran for supplying Moscow with weapons for its war on Ukraine.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on six executives and board members from Iran's Qods Aviation Industries, the country's top defense manufacturer, for producing unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs. Tehran has transferred UAVs to Moscow for use on the battlefield across Ukraine, according to the Treasury.

In recent months, Moscow has carried out devastating missile and drone strikes against what Ukraine said were civilian targets as well as critical infrastructure such as energy facilities. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it uses Iranian-made drones in Ukraine and that it targets residential and other high civilian areas.

Putin's ceasefire demand is likely an information operation to damage Ukraine's reputation: Institute for the Study of War

Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for a ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas — which Ukraine has rejected — is likely a ploy designed to make Ukraine look aggressive and intransigent, according to analysts at the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Orthodox Christmas takes place on January 7.

"Putin's announcement that Russian forces will conduct a 36-hour ceasefire in observance of Russian Orthodox Christmas is likely an information operation intended to damage Ukraine's reputation," the group wrote in a Twitter post.

NEW: #Putin’s announcement that Russian forces will conduct a 36-hour ceasefire in observance of Russian Orthodox Christmas is likely an information operation intended to damage #Ukraine’s reputation. https://t.co/v9UjOap837 pic.twitter.com/MgBPo2FRQh — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) January 6, 2023

The think tank wrote in subsequent tweets that "Ukrainian and Western officials, including US President Joe Biden, immediately highlighted the hypocrisy of the ceasefire announcement and emphasized that Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure on December 25—when many Orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Christmas—and New Year's."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there would be a ceasefire once Russian troops left his country.

"Putin could have been seeking to secure a 36-hour pause for Russian troops to afford them the ability to rest, recoup, and reorient to relaunch offensive operations in critical sectors of the front," ISW wrote.

"Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared ceasefire and may have called for the ceasefire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations," it said, adding that Russia has employed this kind of information tactic before.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister warns residents in occupied areas not to attend church services

Ukraine's deputy prime minister warned residents in Russian-occupied areas not to attend church services for Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on January 7, warning it could be dangerous.

"There is information that the Russians are preparing terrorist attacks in churches in the temporarily occupied territories for Orthodox Christmas," Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on her Telegram channel, though she did not provide evidence for the claim.

"I urge citizens to be careful and, if possible, to refrain from visiting places with a large crowd of people," she said. "Take care of yourself and your loved ones."

Estonia is committing nearly 1 million euros to take down Soviet-era monuments

The Baltic nation of Estonia is allocating more than 900,000 euros to take down Soviet-era monuments set up all over the country while it was a part of the Soviet Union, the Poland-based Belarusian news agency Nexta reported.

Estonia has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine against Russia's invasion. It is a member of NATO and the EU.

The #Estonian government has allocated more than €900 thousand for the dismantling and relocation of military monuments from the #Soviet era.



📰ERR pic.twitter.com/7mFu08xN3w — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 6, 2023

Artillery shelling reported in eastern Ukraine despite cease-fire

Artillery shelling is continuing in parts of eastern Ukraine despite a purported unilateral Russian ceasefire declared by Vladimir Putin, multiple news outlets are reporting.

"One witness in the Russian-occupied regional capital Donetsk, close to the front, described outgoing artillery fired from pro-Russian positions on the city's outskirts after the truce was meant to take effect," news agency Reuters wrote.

Russia's defense ministry also says that shelling from Ukraine is continuing. Ukraine has refused to take part in the ceasefire, calling it hypocritical and a cover to allow more reinforcements for Russian troops while preventing Ukrainian forces to advance.

Russia's 36-hour cease-fire begins

Russia's cease-fire, ordered by Putin for Russian Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7, began officially at noon Moscow time.

"At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line. It will continue until the end of 7 January," Russia's state Channel One news announced.

The move is seen by many as a chance to let Russian soldiers rest and recuperate and to prevent Ukrainian troops from making territorial gains. Ukraine has rejected the cease-fire, likening it to a trap aimed at giving Russian forces an advantage.

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's temporary cease-fire proposal, says war will end 'when your soldiers leave'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin for a temporary cease-fire during Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7, calling it a cover to stop Ukrainian forces' advances and bring in more reinforcements for Russian troops.

"They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized troops closer to our positions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "What will that give them? Only yet another increase in their total losses."

Zelenskyy spoke in Russian rather than Ukrainian, and said that a real cease-fire meant "ending your country's aggression … And the war will end either when your soldiers leave or we throw them out."

Many have pointed out that Russia did not offer a cease-fire on on Dec. 25, which is celebrated by many Orthodox Ukrainians, or for the new year. New Year's Eve saw Russia attacking cities in Ukraine with drone strikes, taking out power infrastructure and destroying residential buildings.

Bradley armored vehicles will provide 'firepower and armor that will bring advantages on the battlefield,' Pentagon says

The Pentagon said that the Bradley Fighting Vehicles will provide Ukraine with an advantage on the battlefield but declined to elaborate on how the armored vehicles would be equipped and how long training would take.

It was also unclear how many Bradleys the U.S. would send to Ukraine and how long it would take for the tracked armored vehicles to make their debut on the battlefield against Russia.

The White House is slated to announce the next security assistance package on Friday.

Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that the Bradleys will provide "a level of firepower and armor that will bring advantages on the battlefield as Ukraine continues to defend their homeland."

'We know better than to take anything we see or hear from Russia at face value,' State Department says of Russia's proposed truce

State Department spokesman Ned Price said it was up to Ukraine if they want to participate in Russia's proposed truce.

Price said that the U.S. has "little faith in the intentions behind this announcement," adding that Russia has previously broken such promises.

"We know better than to take anything we see or hear from Russia at face value. Unfortunately, they have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value," Price added.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a temporary ceasefire.

The cease-fire would allow Orthodox Christians in Russia and Ukraine to celebrate Christmas services.

