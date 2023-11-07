Salesforce CEO says Dreamforce is staying in San Francisco after reaching deal with mayor

Salesforce and San Francisco reached an agreement that will keep the enterprise software maker's Dreamforce event in the city in 2024.

The decision came after the company's CEO suggested the conference might leave, but then he expressed praise for the conditions of this year's Dreamforce.

Salesforce announced in a Tuesday social media post that the business software maker's Dreamforce conference for customers and partners will remain in San Francisco for one more year.

The statement comes months after Marc Benioff, the company's co-founder and CEO, told the San Francisco Chronicle the Dreamforce event that was planned for 2023 might be the last one in the city. Some other technology companies, such as Google and Oracle, have chosen to move their events elsewhere as media outlets have played up homelessness, drug use and theft in parts of the city.

Salesforce did wind up holding Dreamforce before a crowd of about 40,000 this year, and Benioff pointed to clean sidewalks and attendees feeling safe. Police officers and others had reportedly pushed unhoused people to migrate elsewhere. The crowd was much smaller than it was in 2019, when 171,000 people participated.

This year's conference, featuring OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other guests, was slated to produce more than $89 million in economic activity. Now the city can boast about it sticking around for at least one more year. It will happen Sept. 17 through Sept. 19.

"We signed an extensive agreement with the city that outlined the key pieces we knew we needed!" Benioff told CNBC in a text message.

London Breed, San Francisco's mayor, thanked Benioff in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that included a photo of the two, clad in Golden State Warriors basketball apparel.

In an X post of his own, Benioff said San Francisco is "now the AI capital of the world." It's home to OpenAI and other notable artificial intelligence startups, such as Adept AI and Anthropic. Salesforce used this year's Dreamforce conference to show off AI capabilities integrating with technology from Anthropic and OpenAI.



