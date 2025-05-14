Money Report

Samsung Electronics to acquire heating and cooling solutions provider FläktGroup for 1.5 billion euros

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

A Samsung Group flag flutters in front of the company’s Seocho building in Seoul. 
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that it would acquire all shares of German-based FläktGroup, a leading heating and cooling solutions provider, for 1.5 billion euros. 
  • Samsung said the acquisition would reinforce its commitment to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning business as the market experiences rapid growth. 

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that it would acquire all shares of German-based FläktGroup, a leading heating and cooling solutions provider, for 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) from European investment firm Triton. 

Samsung said the acquisition would help it expand in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning business as the market experiences rapid growth. 

"Our commitment is to continue investing in and developing the high-growth HVAC business as a key future growth engine," said TM Roh, Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.  

The acquisition of FläktGroup stands to bolster Samsung's position in the HVAC market against rivals such as LG Electronics. 

FläktGroup supplies heating, HVAC solutions to a wide range of buildings and facilities, notably data centers which require a high degree of stable cooling. 

Samsung said it anticipates sustained growth in data center demand due to the proliferation of generative AI, robotics, autonomous driving, XR, and other technologies.

FläktGroup has more 60 major customers, including leading pharmaceutical companies, biotech and food and beverage firms, and gigafactories, according to Samsung's statement.

Samsung said in March that its HVAC solutions have achieved double-digit annual revenue growth over the past five years, and that the company aims to boost revenue by more than 30% in 2025.

