Samsung's first-quarter operating profit and revenue beat expectations on smartphone, chip sales

The South Korean company posted a record quarterly revenue, up 10% from a year earlier, while its first-quarter operating profit climbed 1.5%.

First-quarter revenue marginally topped Samsung's forecast of 79 trillion won, while operating profit also came in higher than the company's expectations of 6.6 trillion Korean won.

Samsung Electronics' operating profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates Wednesday, as sales of its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphones and as well as memory chips rose.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The South Korean company posted a record quarterly revenue, up 10% from a year earlier, while its first-quarter operating profit climbed 1.5%.

Here are Samsung's first-quarter results compared with LSEG SmartEstimates, which are weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Revenue : 79.1 trillion Korean won vs. 78.1 trillion Korean won

: 79.1 trillion Korean won vs. 78.1 trillion Korean won Operating profit: 6.7 trillion Korean won vs. 6.4 trillion Korean won

First-quarter revenue marginally topped Samsung's forecast of 79 trillion won, while operating profit also came in higher than the company's expectations of 6.6 trillion Korean won.

Samsung is a leading manufacturer of memory chips, which are utilized in devices such as laptops and servers, and is also the world's second-largest smartphone maker.

The company flagged macroeconomic uncertainties due to trade tensions and a slowdown in global growth. Samsung expects performance to improve in the second half of the year, "assuming that the uncertainties are diminished."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.