SAP CEO sounds rallying cry for Europe on AI

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

SAP CEO Christian Klein, pictured in May 16, 2024, says he would support a $500 billion Stargate Europe.
Alex Grimm | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • "Europe needs it the most," SAP CEO Christian Klein said in response to the U.S.' Stargate Project — a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure.
  • Klein said the project, which is backed by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle and led by the Trump administration, should set an example for Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recently announced Stargate Project — a $500 billion investment in American AI infrastructure — should be a "wake-up call" for Europe, according to the CEO of one of the region's biggest tech firms.

Asked on Thursday about the project, which is backed by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle and led by the Trump administration, SAP CEO Christian Klein said it should set an example for Europe.

"It's the right move, and it's also about making the government more productive," he said. "Look at Europe, we always complain about regulations about too many AI acts … It's a great role model for Europe."

Klein added that he would "absolutely support" a Stargate Project for Europe.

"We do business with all public sectors across the world, of course we would welcome that in Europe," he told CNBC's Karen Tso and Steve Sedgwick. "Europe needs it the most, from my perspective."

Copyright CNBC

