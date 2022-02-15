Sarah Palin Loses Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

A federal jury in New York found that The New York Times had not defamed Sarah Palin with an editorial that linked a PAC of the one-time Republican vice presidential nominee with the shooting of a member of Congress.

A federal jury in New York on Tuesday found that The New York Times had not defamed Sarah Palin with a 2017 editorial that linked a political action committee of the one-time Republican vice presidential nominee with the shooting of a member of Congress.

The jury verdict came a day after the judge in the case said he would dismiss her lawsuit against the Times.

But Judge Jed Rakoff, in making that decision Monday, had said he would let the jury continue deliberations in the case and reach a verdict.

Palin is expected to appeal Rakoff's dismissal.

