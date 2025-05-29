SEC drops Binance lawsuit, ending one of last remaining crypto enforcement actions

The dismissal by the SEC comes two after the agency accused Binance of illegally serving U.S. users and misusing customer funds.

The SEC was the last major regulator still pursuing Binance after a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. government last year that saw Zhao plead guilty and step down, while retaining much of his wealth.

Binance is taking a $2 billion investment from the Emirati state fund MGX entirely in USD1, a stablecoin newly launched by the Trump family's World Liberty team.

The SEC has formally dropped its lawsuit against Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao, bringing an end to one of the last remaining crypto enforcement actions brought by the agency.

In a Thursday filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, lawyers for the SEC and Binance jointly moved to dismiss the case, which was first brought in June 2023. The case had accused the crypto exchange of illegally serving U.S. users, inflating trading volumes, and commingling customer funds.

The dismissal marks a symbolic end to one of the most aggressive crypto crackdowns in U.S. history, and comes as the Trump administration makes a concerted effort to prove that it's an ally to the industry. The Justice Department has shut down its crypto enforcement team, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission is now set to be led by a venture capitalist with close ties to crypto.

Binance is the largest digital assets exchange in the world by volume. It recently forged ties with World Liberty Financial, a project that aspires to be a crypto bank and funnels 75% of profits to entities linked to the Trump family.

Binance and World Liberty are also deepening their footprint in Pakistan, where WLF co-founder Zack Witkoff, the son of U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, recently struck a deal with the government. Around the same time, Zhao was appointed as an adviser to Pakistan's newly formed Crypto Council, a state-backed body tasked with shaping national digital asset policy.

The agency's motion to dismiss was granted with prejudice, meaning the SEC can't refile the same claims.