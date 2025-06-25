Money Report

Senate Minority Leader Schumer treated for dehydration at area hospital, his office says

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference following the U.S. Senate Democrats’ weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 10, 2025.
Kent Nishimura | Reuters
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration after feeling lightheaded at the gym.
  • The 74-year-old Democratic leader is "now back at work in the Capitol," his spokesperson said.
  • Schumer said in an X post that he spoke Wednesday morning with New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was treated for dehydration at a Washington area hospital Wednesday, his office said.

"Leader Schumer was at the Senate gym this morning and got lightheaded," said a spokesperson for the 74-year-old Democratic Leader.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol. He wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Schumer was absent Wednesday morning from a press conference that he was scheduled to lead. Senate Democrats are mounting an opposition to the massive Republican reconciliation bill that President Donald Trump is pushing the GOP to pass through Congress.

Schumer said in an X post that he spoke Wednesday morning with Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayoral candidate who is poised to become the Democratic nominee after taking a commanding lead in the first round of ranked-choice voting Tuesday night.

A spokeswoman for Schumer did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for additional information about the senator's health incident.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

