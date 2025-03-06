Seven & i to replace CEO, list North American subsidiary in second half of 2026

Seven & i Holdings' parent 7-Eleven said Thursday it will replace CEO Ryuichi Isaka with Lead Independent Outside Director Stephen Dacus.

Dacus will take charge from Isaka on May 27, according to a company filing. Seven & i said that Isaka will remain as senior adviser to the company.

Dacus is currently the head of the company's special committee that is evaluating a $47-billion takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The convenience store operator also announced a share buyback of 2 trillion yen ($13.4 billion) and plans to list its North American subsidiary, 7-Eleven Inc.



The company said that it will hold a majority stake in the subsidiary which will be listed in the second half of 2026.

Shares of Seven & i ended the day up 6.11%, as reports about the impending changes emerged on Thursday.

This is breaking news, please check back for more updates.