Seven-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady Is Reportedly Retiring After 22 NFL Seasons

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has been widely expected to announce a decision for the upcoming season in the coming weeks. It's not clear when Brady will make his decision public.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has been widely expected to announce a decision for the upcoming season in the coming weeks. It's not clear when Brady will make his retirement public.

After ESPN reported the retirement, Brady's company TB12sports tweeted its thanks to the quarterback along with a list of his wins.

Brady's decision to retire had been based on several factors, including his family and health, ESPN reported, citing unnamed sources. During a recent episode of his podcast "Let's Go," Brady told co-host Jim Gray there is joy in "not playing football" and spending time with his family.

Brady, 44, left the New England Patriots in 2020 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take them to their first Super Bowl in 18 years. Brady became the oldest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl ring at age 43.

Buccaneers executives and coaches had been bracing for Brady's retirement in the past few weeks, ESPN reported. On his podcast, Brady had said there was "no rush" from the Bucs coaching staff and management in deciding whether to return to play.

After leaving the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the sports outlet said Brady likely knew it was his last act in the sport. Brady has been against the idea of a "farewell tour," however, saying it could be "distracting."

"I'm proud and satisfied with everything we accomplished this year," he said about the Bucs season and his own performance. "I know when I give it my all, that's something to be proud of. And I've literally given everything I had, this year, last year and the year before that."

