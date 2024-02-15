Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Shake Shack stock surges 20% on fourth-quarter profit, strong 2024 outlook

By Laya Neelakandan,CNBC

Shake Shack
  • Shake Shack shares surged Thursday following strong earnings results.
  • The company reported total revenue of $286.24 million and a strong 2024 outlook.
  • For 2024, Shake Shack expects to grow total revenue by 11% to 15% and open 80 new restaurants.

Shares of Shake Shack surged 20% Thursday morning after the burger chain delivered strong fourth-quarter earnings results.

With Thursday morning's gains, the stock reached a new 52-week high of $95.80 and is up more than 50% in the last twelve months.

Here's how the company performed during the period, compared with estimates from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

  • Earnings per share: 2 cents vs. 1 cent expected
  • Revenue: $286.2 million vs. $280.3 million expected

For the last three months of 2023, Shake Shack reported a net income of $6.8 million, up from a loss of 8.1 million the year prior. Earnings per share increased to a 15-cent profit from a 20-cent loss during the year-ago period.

Adjusting for one-time items, Shake Shack reported earnings per share of 2 cents.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

This early retirement strategy is ‘delusional thinking,' says multimillionaire who retired at 34

news 22 mins ago

40-year-old who retired and only lasted 5 months: It was ‘boring'—here's the No. 1 thing I learned about happiness

The burger chain also saw a 20% increase in revenue year-over-year and opened 15 new restaurants during the quarter.

For 2024, Shake Shack expects to grow total revenue by 11% to 15% and open 80 new restaurants – which would bring the total, including company-owned and licensed, to nearly 600 Shacks, more than double the footprint five years ago, according to the report.

"We ended the year on a high note, with positive traffic in the fourth quarter through the success of our sales-driving strategies and continued margin expansion," CEO Randy Garutti said in a letter to shareholders. "Our leadership teams are energized and excited as we embark on our 2024 Strategic Priorities and target another year of strong growth and margin expansion."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us