Shares in Asia-Pacific Mixed as Investors Await China's Second-Quarter GDP Data

Australia jobs data for June is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Chinese economic data, including the country's second quarter GDP print as well as retail sales for June, is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of economic data in Australia and China.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.32%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.13%.

Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia hovered above the flatline.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 0.12% to 4,374.30 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 44.44 points to 34,933.23. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged as it shed 0.22% 14,644.95.

The moves stateside came after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy is "a ways off" from where it needs to be for the central bank to change policy.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.385 after a recent fall from above 92.7.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.98 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.4 seen against the greenback earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7478 following its bounce yesterday from around $0.744.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.27% to $74.56 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined 0.4% to $72.84 per barrel.

