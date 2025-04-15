Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of general election

A release by the prime minister's office stated that Nomination Day will be on April 23.

A polling date will be announced by the returning officer later.

This will be Singapore's 14th general election since independence, and will be Wong's first as prime minister.

Singapore President Tharman Shamugaratnam on Tuesday dissolved the city-state's parliament, paving the way for a general election.

According to local media outlet CNA, the ruling People's Action Party is expected to be challenged for all 97 parliamentary seats. Voter concerns heading into this election include the cost of living, jobs as well as unemployment, CNA reported, citing a January survey.

The election comes at a time of heightened global turmoil, as U.S. president Donald Trump charges ahead with hefty tariffs on friends and foes alike.



Wong said in a ministerial statement on April 8, "We are very disappointed by the U.S. move, especially considering the deep and longstanding friendship between our two countries."

Singapore on Monday eased its monetary policy for the second straight time, as the city-state sees zero growth this year as a possibility after posting a lower-than-expected GDP expansion of 3.8% for the first quarter.

