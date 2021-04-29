Singapore Reports Highest Number of Covid Cases in the Community in Nine Months

Singapore's health ministry reported 16 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest number since July 11, 2020, when the country reported 24 community cases.

In recent months, most of Singapore's cases have been people entering from other countries whose infections were detected during the mandatory quarantines.

However, in April, cases in the community have been climbing.

SINGAPORE — Singapore's health ministry reported 16 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest number since July 11, 2020, when the country reported 24 community cases.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Southeast Asian country breaks cases down into three categories — imported from overseas, in migrant worker dormitories, and in the community.

In recent months, most of Singapore's infections have been detected in people who enter the country and are serving their mandatory quarantines.

However, in April, cases in the community have been climbing.

"Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 9 cases in the week before to 13 cases in the past week," the ministry said on Wednesday. Community cases previously hovered at around two per week.

Seven of Thursday's community cases are family members of a previously confirmed case, while eight of the cases are linked to a nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Those eight cases were detected through "proactive testing of patients and staff" in the ward where the nurse worked, the ministry said in its update. No details were given about the remaining community case.

The nurse had received both doses of the vaccine, but developed symptoms this week. After her infection was confirmed, the hospital locked down the ward she worked in. It also said in a Facebook post that no visitors will be allowed into the wards until further notice.

In addition to the community cases, Singapore reported 19 imported cases on Thursday, bringing the country's total to 61,121 since the pandemic began. As of April 18, more than 2.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in Singapore, with nearly 850,000 fully vaccinated.