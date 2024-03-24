Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran slapped with 8 new charges

Former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran has been handed 8 new charges after coming back from a court approved trip to Australia.

Iswaran had earlier pleaded not guilty to 27 charges, including charges of corruption.

He was the first cabinet minister Singapore has investigated for corruption since 1986.

Singapore's former Transport Minister S Iswaran was handed eight additional charges in court on Monday, bringing the total number of charges against him to 35.

The former minister returned from a court approved trip to Australia last week, after extending his trip due to a bout of illness.

The new charges are under Section 165 of Singapore's Penal Code, which deal with public servants accepting valuable items from others without consideration or with inadequate consideration.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They include accepting bottles of whisky and wine, as well as golf clubs and a Brompton bicycle, from a person named Lum Kok Seng, according to the charge sheets.

Consideration refers to something of value to which a party is not already entitled, given to the party in exchange for contractual promises.

In January, Iswaran was handed 27 charges, including corruption. He had been accused of obtaining tickets to the Singapore Grand Prix, soccer matches and shows in the UK, allegedly given by billionaire Ong Beng Seng.

According to CNBC's calculations, Iswaran obtained 116 tickets to the Singapore Grand Prix between 2016 and 2022, worth 347,152.10 Singapore dollars ($258,388.78). Race events were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Malaysian billionaire Ong is credited with bringing F1 to Singapore in 2008. In 2022, his privately owned firm Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board secured the rights to host the Singapore Grand Prix until 2028.

Last July, Ong was arrested by Singapore's anti-graft agency as part of its investigation involving Iswaran.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.