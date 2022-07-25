Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Urge Instagram to Stop Copying TikTok

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

Pierre Suu | GC images | Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian each have hundreds of millions of Instagram followers.
  • Jenner's previous criticism of Snapchat caused the shares of parent Snap to drop 7%.

Celebrity sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized Instagram on Monday, urging the app to stop mimicking rival TikTok.

To their hundreds of millions of Instagram followers, Jenner and Kardashian posted a message that read, "Make Instagram Instagram Again."

"Strop trying to be tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends," the post said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been pushing into short videos, a market that TikTok dominates in mobile.

Jenner and Kardashian are both highly influential in social media. In 2018, Jenner slammed the redesign of Instagram competitor Snapchat, causing parent company Snap's shares to drop 7 percent.

Meta shares were relatively flat in after-hours trading.

Money Report

Business 31 mins ago

Can China's Economy Avoid a Japan-Style Stagnation? Here's What Economists Think

Business 33 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Flat in Early Trade as South Korea GDP Beats Estimates

Instagram did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

WATCH: Social media stocks and advertising the big storylines today 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us