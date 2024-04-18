Skytrax names the best airports of 2024 — and Singapore's Changi is no longer No. 1

Singapore's Changi Airport has lost its pole position as the world's best airport to Doha's Hamad International Airport, according to air transport rating firm Skytrax.

This is the third time Hamad International Airport clinched the top spot, after winning the title in 2021 and 2022.

Travelers of more than 100 nationalities participated in the Skytrax survey, which also named Hamad International Airport as the best airport in the world for shopping.

Changi Airport has been crowned the world's best airport 12 times by Skytrax, including winning first place consecutively from 2013 to 2020, and again in 2023.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In this year's survey, the city-state's airport won the titles of "Best Airport in Asia" and the "World's Best Airport Immigration Service."

South Korea's Incheon International Airport rose to third place — from No. 4 in 2023 — and was named the world's most family-friendly airport for the year.

Tokyo's Haneda Airport came in fourth and was also named the "World's Cleanest Airport." It processed 70 million passengers in 2023 — the most of any airport on Skytrax's list — according to the company.

Tokyo's other major international airport, Narita International Airport, ranked No. 5 on the list. It was recognized for its customer service, winning the title of "World's Best Airport Staff."

The rankings are based on questionnaires sent to airport customers between August 2023 and March 2024. Passengers evaluated key airport services, such as check-in and transfer experiences, immigration clearance, shopping and departures.

Skytrax: World's best airports in 2024