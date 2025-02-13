Money Report

Sony posts quarterly profit beat as gaming revenues jump

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Sony PlayStation games are displayed at a Best Buy store on December 17, 2024 in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Sony on Thursday posted an operating profit beat for its December quarter after a jump in gaming revenues.

The company's consolidated operating profit hit 469.3 billion yen ($3.05 billion), versus 404.21 billion yen expected.

The December quarter is a key period for Sony, covering the holiday shopping season which is often a lucrative time for consumer electronics firms. In the previous quarter, Sony raised its sales guidance for the 2025 fiscal year, revising its forecast for revenue up slightly to 12.7 trillion yen from 12.6 trillion yen previously.

All eyes will be on Sony's gaming hardware business. In its fiscal second quarter, the firm said it sold 3.8 million units of its PlayStation 5 console, down 22% year-over-year. Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Pro last year, an upgraded version of its PS5 machine which has been out since November 2020.

Rival Nintendo reported weaker-than-expected results in its fiscal third quarter and slashed its forecast for the Switch console. The Japanese gaming giant last month teased a successor to the Switch dubbed Switch 2. It has yet to announce a price or release date but said more details will be revealed on April 2.

Copyright CNBC

