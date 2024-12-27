Money Report

South Korea impeaches acting President Han Duck-soo, deepening political turmoil

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Han Duck-soo, South Korea’s prime minister and acting president, speaks during a news conference after lawmakers passed a motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 14, 2024.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

South Korea's lawmakers on Friday unexpectedly voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, in the second head-of-state ousting this month after a short-lived martial decree on Dec. 3, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Han's predecessor, President Yoon Suk Yeol, was impeached a mere two weeks prior, after imposing martial law for six hours at the start of the month for the first time since the military coup of 1979, citing the need to "protect the constitutional order based on freedom and eradicate shameful pro-North Korea anti-state groups, that are stealing freedom and happiness of our people," according to NBC News

This breaking news story is being updated.

