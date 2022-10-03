Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

South Korea's Naver to Buy U.S. E-Commerce Site Poshmark for $1.2 Billion

By Annie Palmer,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • Naver will acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in an all-cash deal that will value the online retailer at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday.
  • Poshmark shares popped in extended trading.

South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring U.S. e-retailer Poshmark for roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday. Poshmark shares popped as much as 14% in extended trading.

Naver is paying $17.90 per share in the all-cash deal. Shares of the South Korean internet giant slid more than 7% in Asia's trading session, while Poshmark closed on Monday at $15.57.

Naver operates a search engine, e-commerce platform and other services in South Korea. The companies said the deal will deepen Naver's reach in online retail, while allowing Poshmark to enter international markets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Poshmark is a popular online retail site that lets people shop from the closets of other users. The company went public in January 2021 at $42 a share, hitting the market at a time when online shopping was surging due to the Covid-19 pandemic and investors were flocking to tech stocks.

Since then, the stock has fallen sharply, tumbling alongside the rest of the tech industry.

Naver and Poshmark said they expect the deal to generate "significant revenue and cost synergies," including re-acceleration of annual revenue growth beyond 20% in the near term, as ads improve monetization, investments grow overseas and live commerce gets greater adoption.

Money Report

Business 30 mins ago

‘We Must Change Course': UN Warns That the World Is on the Brink of Recession

Business 49 mins ago

Treasury Yields Tumble as Stock Market Rebounds

The deal adds to recent consolidation in the secondhand clothing market. Etsy acquired fashion resale app Depop for $1.62 billion last year. Depop competes with Poshmark and other resale services like ThredUp.

The companies will host a conference call to discuss the deal at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

WATCH: Young entrepreneurs turn old clothes into big money

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us