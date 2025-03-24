Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment struck down by Constitutional Court

By Lim Hui Jie, CNBC

Han Duck-soo, South Korea’s prime minister and acting president, speaks during a news conference after lawmakers passed a motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 14, 2024.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment was struck down by the country's Constitutional Court on Monday, local media reported.

The ruling is expected to pave the way for Han to become acting president, taking the post from finance minister and current acting president Choi Sang-mok.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The prime minister was impeached by the opposition Democratic Party in December, after he reportedly refused to appoint three justices to the Constitutional Court that was looking into the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol after he briefly imposed martial law.

Finance Minister Choi, who took over as acting president from Han, later appointed two of the three justices.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

South Korean media outlet Yonhap reported that Han's impeachment was dismissed in a 5-1 vote by the court's eight justices, while two justices rejected the motion entirely.

This is breaking news, please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us