S&P 500 futures are flat after market stages a comeback rally fueled by hopes for tariff concessions: Live updates

Stock futures are little changed Wednesday night after the major averages rebounded on hopes for concessions on President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 13 points higher, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.01%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2%.

A slew of tech names tumbled in after-hours trading. Marvell Technology dropped more than 13% after posting narrow beats in the fourth quarter. Chipmakers Broadcom and Micron Technology also slid. MongoDB also sank about 16% after its full-year guidance came out well under Wall Street's expectations.

Stocks have had a volatile week so far. The three major U.S. indexes staged a comeback on Wednesday after posting back-to-back losses. The White House said that it would grant a one-month delay for tariffs on automakers whose cars comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. This fueled traders' hopes that Trump could provide further exemptions, lifting the major averages.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 485.60 points, or 1.14%. The S&P 500 gained 1.12%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.46%. All three indexes are still down more than 1% week to date even after these gains, however.

Trump announced tariffs on key U.S. trading partners Mexico, Canada and China earlier this week, which have each since announced retaliation plans, fueling uneasy sentiment.

"The pressure this week is broad based, with notable weakness in small caps and growth, while global markets continue to lead," said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide. "The sharp market decline and collapse in investor sentiment are being driven by the 'three-headed monster' of growth challenges, inflationary pressures, and uncertainty in D.C."

