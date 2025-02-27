S&P 500 futures are little changed ahead of key inflation report: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Thursday night as investors looked to the end of a losing week and month and awaited key inflation data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are added 43 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each rose 0.2%.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Those moves come as investors ready for the final trading day of the week and month on Friday. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has led the way down, sliding around 5.5% in February due largely to a 5% drop this week.

The S&P 500 has slid 2.5% week to date, while the Dow has seen more modest losses with a retreat of just 0.4% Both are down nearly 3% on the month.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Traders have been rattled by President Donald Trump's promise of tariffs and recent economic reports flashing warning signs. A decline of 8.5% in megacap tech titan Nvidia in Thursday's session the back of earnings threw more cold water on investor sentiment.

"February is seasonally a volatile period of time for stocks, and that historical trend is playing out right now," said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management. "Investors are in search of more clarity on tariffs, elevated inflation and the state of the consumer."

Investors on Friday will closely monitor January data for the personal consumption expenditures price index. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the measure of price changes for consumers to rise 0.3% from December for an annualized gain of 2.5%. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core PCE is expect to increase by 0.3% month over month and 2.6% year over year.

Economic data on personal income and consumer spending is also expected in the morning.