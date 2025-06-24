S&P 500 futures are little changed as index nears all-time high: Live updates

S&P 500 futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors watch to see if the benchmark index can return to its all-time high.

Futures tied to the broad index ticked down 0.1%, as did Nasdaq 100 futures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 34 points, or 0.1%.

The S&P 500 jumped more than 1% in Tuesday's session as oil prices fell on bets that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel could last. With that gain, the index now sits less than 1% off its record high.

The Nasdaq Composite also popped more than 1%, while the Dow rallied more than 500 points. The Nasdaq 100 added 1.5% to end at a record closing level. Oil prices have cratered over the past two days, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropping 6% Tuesday. These declines have helped lift stocks.

The Israel-Iran conflict marks the latest obstacle the market has seemingly shaken off this year. Traders hoped that a delicate ceasefire between the two nations — and announced by President Donald Trump — would hold. Even as investors worry about variables like a resurgence of inflation tied to tariffs and the strength of the consumer, U.S. stocks have continually rebounded from dips over recent months.

"The market continues to drive higher," said Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, on CNBC's "Halftime Report." "I use the world 'resiliency'; I will use that word over and over again because this is one of the most resilient markets that I have ever witnessed."

Investors will watch Wednesday for data on new home sales due in the morning. They'll also monitor Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he speaks before the Senate Banking Committee.

On the earnings front, traders will follow quarterly reports from General Mills, Paychex and Micron.

FedEx — The package delivery stock fell 4.7%. Despite earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter coming in better than expected, the company's current quarter guidance was weaker than anticipated.

AeroVironment — The defense technology stock slipped 3.4% after guidance for full-year earnings per share came in at between $2.80 and $3, excluding items, while analysts polled by FactSet estimated $3.82. However, the company beat expectations on both lines for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Worthington Enterprises — The Coleman parent rallied 9.7% on a stronger-than-predicted earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter. Worthington recorded $1.06, excluding items, for earnings per share, beating the consensus forecast of 83 cents from analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue came in at $317.9 million, also topping the Street's estimate of $301.4 million.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are near flat

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

— Alex Harring