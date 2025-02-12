S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors look ahead to more earnings, inflation data: Live updates

S&P 500 futures are near flat Wednesday night as traders analyzed the latest corporate earnings reports while awaiting more inflation stats.

Futures tied to the broad index ticked up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 47 points, or 0.1%.

Reddit shares sank more than 16% in extended trading as user figures underwhelmed Wall Street. On the other hand, Dutch Bros surged more than 23% after the coffee shop chain reported stronger-than-expected earnings and same-store sales that surpassed expectations.

That action follows a mixed day on Wall Street. The Dow fell more than 200 points and the S&P 500 shed 0.3% after the closely followed consumer price index reading showed inflation came in hotter than economists anticipated in January. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, ended marginally above its flatline, buoyed by advances of more than 4% and 2% in Palantir and Tesla, respectively.

"This is a tough inflation report to get while the White House is looking at further tariffs with consumer inflation expectations jumping higher," said Scott Helfstein, head of investment strategy at Global X. "While this does not blunt our optimism yet on both the economy and stocks, it does bear watching closely."

Investors will watch Thursday for the latest data from the producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation. They'll also monitor weekly jobless claims data due out in the morning.

Earnings season continues, with Airbnb, Coinbase and Palo Alto Networks among the companies expected to report after Thursday's closing bell. Of the more than 69% of S&P 500-listed firms that have already posted results, nearly 77% have surpassed Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.

These are some of the stocks making notable postmarket moves on Wednesday:

Reddit — The social media platform tumbled 17% after user numbers fell short of Wall Street's expectations. However, Reddit beat analysts' expectations on both lines for the fourth quarter.

The Trade Desk — The advertising technology stock plunged 25% as fourth-quarter revenue and guidance on the line came in weaker than predicted.

Dutch Bros — The coffee shop chain soared 19% after posting fourth-quarter earnings and same-store-sales stats that surpassed expectations. Dutch Bros also issued an upbeat revenue outlook for the full year.

Dow, S&P 500 futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow and S&P 500 both traded up just around 0.1% shortly after 6 p.m. ET Wednesday night. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%.

— Alex Harring