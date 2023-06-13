S&P 500 Futures Are Little Changed as Wall Street Counts Down to Fed Decision: Live Updates

S&P 500 futures traded near flat on Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy decision and subsequent press conference slated for Wednesday afternoon.

S&P 500 futures were little changed. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 82 points, or 0.2%.

Aside from the Fed's policy announcement, investors are preparing for Chair Jerome Powell's remarks to the media, where he may give insight into the state of the economy and the central bank's path forward. Markets are expecting a 95% chance that the central bank will keep rates at the current target of 5% to 5.25%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. This would be a reprieve from rate hikes following a streak of 10 straight increases.

The producer price index, an indicator of the path of inflation, is due on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, May's reading of the consumer price index, which showed the lowest annual increase in more than two years, bolstered investor hopes that the Fed will not raise interest rates.

That optimism pushed the market higher on Tuesday. The 30-stock Dow added nearly 146 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched their highest levels since last April during the session.

"The market was supported by the CPI report indicating that inflation continues to edge lower, and that the Fed will 'skip' tomorrow for a rate announcement," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. "Much depends on tomorrow's FOMC statement and Jerome Powell's answers during the press conference."

Not just the S&P 500 and Nasdaq: A slate of ETFs hit 52-week highs Tuesday

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite touched their highest levels since last April on Tuesday, but they were joined by a raft of exchange-traded funds that have also popped to new heights.

Tech names jumped on Tuesday, with fresh 52-week highs for the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH). A handful of artificial intelligence funds joined them: the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ), WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fund (WTAI) and the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO). The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the index on which it is based, the Nasdaq-100, also hit 52-week highs.

It wasn't just the high-flying tech space that touched notable levels. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI), SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) and Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) all reached 52-week highs – a move that may strengthen the case that the rally is broadening.

-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Logitech shares fall after CEO announces departure

Logitech slipped 2.5% in extended trading after the company announced its CEO was leaving.

The company said Tuesday that Bracken Darrell, president and CEO, will leave to "pursue another opportunity. Guy Gecht, a non-executive board member, has been appointed interim CEO.

The stock has underperformed the broader market so far this year, up just 2.7%.

— Alex Harring

Futures indexes mixed

The three major futures indexes were mixed shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

S&P 500 futures were near flat. Nasdaq-100 futures were up 0.1%, while Dow futures slipped 0.2%.

— Alex Harring