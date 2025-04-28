S&P 500 futures inch lower after broad index notches fifth straight winning day: Live updates

S&P 500 futures edged lower on Monday night, after the fifth straight winning session for the benchmark, as investors awaited more earnings reports.

Futures tied to the broad index shed 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.3%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked down 44 points, or 0.1%.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Those moves come after the S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% on Monday, allowing the index to keep its winning streak alive. The Dow added about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked 0.1% lower.

The three major indexes swung between gains and losses in the choppy session. The Dow tumbled more than 240 points at its low and rallied around 300 points at the day's high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both traded more than 1% in the red at session lows before taking a leg up in afternoon trading.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Any pullbacks have turned to be buyable," said Larry Tentarelli, founder of the Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, of the recent market action. "I think the bulls are back in control."

Investors are gearing up for a busy earnings week, with about one-third of S&P 500-listed firms slated to post results between Monday and Friday. Big Tech is of particular focus, with Meta Platforms and Microsoft expected on Wednesday and Apple and Amazon scheduled for Thursday.

Of the more than 36% of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far this season, about 73% have exceeded Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet. That's modestly below the 5-year average of 77%, per FactSet.

Traders will also monitor economic data on home prices, consumer confidence and job openings due Tuesday morning.

See the stocks moving after hours

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves after hours:

Leggett & Platt — The manufacturer of bedding products surged about 17% after reaffirming full-year guidance. Management said the company should benefit overall from President Donald Trump's tariff plans, but cautioned that the levies can hurt consumer confidence and discretionary demand for products, and also push up inflation.

Woodward — The aerospace parts maker jumped 4.6% on a strong report for the fiscal second quarter. Woodward earned $1.69 per share, excluding items, on $884 million in revenue. Analysts penciled in $1.46 per share in earnings and revenue of $835 million, per LSEG.

F5 — The cloud stock rose nearly 2% after earnings for the second fiscal quarter exceeded the Street's projections. F5 earned $3.42 per share, excluding items, on $731 million in revenue, while analysts had penciled in $3.10 in earnings per share and $719 million in revenue.

Click here for the full list.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures tick lower

Stock futures traded slightly down shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Dow futures ticked down by about 0.1%.

— Alex Harring